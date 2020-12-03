Aston Martin-backed report overstates electric car climate harm

Auke Hoekstra, a researcher at the Eindhoven University of Technology, puts the figure at more like 16,000 miles. He says the report underestimates emissions from combustion-engine cars by roughly half and doesn’t take into account fuel production. It also bases its approximation of the carbon footprint of EVs on one model built by Polestar, the carmaker jointly owned by Sweden’s Volvo Cars and China’s Geely Holding Group.