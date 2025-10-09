The Aston Martin DB12 S is the new range-topping DB: Here's how it gets better

When the Aston Martin DB12 was debuted in 2023 as the replacement for the outgoing DB11, it was already regarded as one of the best grand tourers of its time. The British marque would not stop there, however, and two years on, it has unveiled a new halo model for the iconic DB family. The Aston Martin DB12 S takes the throne at the top of the lineup, complete with even more power, as well as chassis and aerodynamic improvements. With this, Aston Martin continues its long-running tradition of crowning its high-performance models with the ‘S’ badge.

Aston Martin DB12 S: More performance The DB12 S continues to derive its power from the brand’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been updated to make 20 more bhp than the standard DB12. This means a total power output of 690 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, bringing a lower 0-100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. With this, the new S-badged Aston tops out at 325 kmph, and you can hear it reach these numbers through a new quad-pipe stainless steel exhaust setup or an optional titanium unit.

Aston Martin says it has optimised the launch control system for better traction, while the gearing has been revised for faster shifts by more than 50 per cent. Additionally, the throttle response has been calibrated for a sharper response.

Aston Martin DB12 S: Powertrain Specification DB12 S Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 690 bhp at 6000rpm Torque 800 Nm at 3000–6000rpm 0–100 km/h 3.4 seconds Top Speed 325 km/h Transmission 8-speed automatic Exhaust Quad stainless steel / optional titanium Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive

Aston Martin DB12 S: Chassis updates All that power needs to find a way onto the track, for which the Aston Martin has tweaked the DB12’s Bilstein DTX dampers for enhanced roll and pitch control, while a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and revised suspension geometry improve the grand tourer’s overall agility and front-end response. Apart from updates to the steering calibration and the electronic rear differential, the DB12 S puts on carbon ceramic brakes as standard, reducing overall unsprung mass by 27 kg when compared to conventional steel brakes. These help improve riding dynamics and braking consistency.

The DB12 S further gets an updated Corner Braking Control (CBC) system, which coordinates with the stability and traction control systems for more stability when trail braking, enabling the driver to maintain tighter lines around corners.

Aston Martin DB12 S: Design and aero

The new model retains the classic grand tourer silhouette of the DB12 while putting on new cosmetic elements and aero upgrades

The DB12 S builds on the same overall silhouette of the standard DB12 with added cosmetic elements and aero upgrades. It comes with a new front splitter and bonnet louvres to guide airflow for cooling and downforce. The car is treated with gloss black side sills for more visual heft and gets subtle ‘S’ badges to denote its high-performance status. The classic grand tourer shape is rounded off at the rear with a fixed spoiler and a massive rear diffuser that houses the twin-pipe setup.

Aston Martin DB12 S: Cabin upgrades The DB12’s interior layout has been retained with distinctive elements to set it apart, and as such, it has its rotary drive mode controller done up with a red anodised finish. This further extends to the seatbelts, contrast stitching on the seats and the headrest embroidery. Aston Martin has included a range of amenities as standard, such as the 16-way powered Sport Plus electric seats, while the cabin itself can be had in three themes, featuring leather and Alcantara upholstery. Among the options, buyers can choose to put on an Alcantara-wrapped heated steering wheel, a Carbon Fibre Performance seat, as well as seat headrests embossed with the Aston Martin wings.

Aston Martin DB12 S: Pricing and availability

The rear end of the Aston Martin DB12 S features a fixed spoiler and a massive rear diffuser that houses the quad-pipe exhaust setup