Aston Martin DBX 707 launched in India: Check price, features and more

Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV: Exteriors

Compared to the standard DBX, the all new DBX 707 gets a larger grille with a double-vane mesh pattern, redesigned LED DRLs, along with reworked air intakes and front bumper. The flagship SUV gets larger side skirts and rides on standard 22-inch or the new optional 23-inch alloy wheels. The DBX 707 retains the roof spoiler and the ducktail-style boot lid from the DBX, but also gets a quad-exhaust system and an enlarged rear diffuser.