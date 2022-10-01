Aston Martin DBX 707 launched in India: Check price, features and more

The SUV is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the engine produces 707hp and 900Nm of torque power. It comes with a new launch control system which can help the SUV to complete its zero to 100kph sprint in just 3.3 seconds.
Aston Martin, a luxury automaker, has launched its DBX 707 SUV in India at a price of ₹4.63 crore (ex-showroom). It is the most expensive model so far in the brand’s line up. The new flagship performance SUV costs ₹48 lakh more than the standard DBX ( ₹4.15 crore), which was launched in the Indian market in January last year.
The all new Aston Martin DBX 707 locks horns with SUVs in India such as Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Maserati Levante Trofeo. Some other rivals include Ferrari Purosangue and the Bentley Bentayga Speed.
Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV: Powertrain details
The biggest talking point of the new DBX 707 is its uprated Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The SUV is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the engine produces 707hp and 900Nm of torque power. It comes with a new launch control system which can help the SUV to complete its zero to 100kph sprint in just 3.3 seconds.
Additionally, the automaker has also equipped the 707 with a returned air suspension, steering system, a strengthened limited-slip differential and new carbon-ceramic brake discs to improve its overall dynamics.
Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV: Exteriors
Compared to the standard DBX, the all new DBX 707 gets a larger grille with a double-vane mesh pattern, redesigned LED DRLs, along with reworked air intakes and front bumper. The flagship SUV gets larger side skirts and rides on standard 22-inch or the new optional 23-inch alloy wheels. The DBX 707 retains the roof spoiler and the ducktail-style boot lid from the DBX, but also gets a quad-exhaust system and an enlarged rear diffuser.
Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV: Interiors
Interestingly, the sport look theme continues on the inside of the SUV, where sports seats are now standard and switchgear is finished in dark chrome. Other interior highlights of the DBX 707 include a new shortcut buttons for drive modes on the centre console, a touchpad which controls the navigation functions for the 10.25-inch screen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s dispaly and the hand stitched leather upholstery.
