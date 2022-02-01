Aston Martin launches DBX707, claims world’s fastest SUV

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Aston Martin, the British luxury car maker, has launched the new Aston Martin DBX707. The company claims it to be the fastest SUV available in the world. "A new ruler of adventure with 707PS. Born with a sports car soul, its immense power and peerless handling make every drive a voyage of intensity. A magnetic force with a commanding presence. DBX707 is a new seat of power," the company said.

"With this exceptional new model we have truly unlocked the performance potential within the DBX to create a world beating high-performance SUV," said Ralph Illenberger, Head of Powertrain.

The Aston Martin DBX707 SUV features a 4.0-litre V8 engine which can generate 697 hp of peak power and 900 Nm torque. In order to make the engine deliver the maddening numbers, Aston Martin has fitted a new pair of turbochargers to the SUV alongside calibrating the engine that ensures the additional boost. Aston Martin DBX707 comes with a nine-speed wet-clutch gearbox that gets both automatic and manual modes.

Aston Martin DBX707 is an all-wheel drive SUV and can be used accordingly when needed. The SUV comes with 22-inch alloy wheels

The BDX707 SUV is priced at $232,000. Aston Martin says production of the SUV will commence in the first quarter of 2022, with initial customer deliveries following in the second quarter.