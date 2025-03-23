Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at ₹8.85 crore. Here’s what the V12 grand tourer gets1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2025, 10:14 PM IST
Aston Martin Vanquish will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units per year.
The British luxury automaker's flagship product, the Aston Martin Vanquish has gone on sale in India, priced at ₹8.85 crore, ex-showroom. Aston Martin brought back the Vanquish model after a 6-year wait and the grand tourer made its global debut in September 2024. The V12 grand tourer will be produced in limited numbers of just 1,000 units annually. Here's what the flagship product has to offer.
Aston Martin Vanquish: Design
The new Aston Martin Vanquish has a wider stance with more sculpted bodywork and signature grille flanked by teardrop headlamps. It also shares its aluminium chassis with the DB12 and Vantage but is longer with a stretched front end. The design highlights are larger carbon-fibre fender strakes, 21-inch forged wheels and bespoke Pirelli tyres, and a graphic rear with quad exhausts, an aerodynamic diffuser, and a full-width 'Shield' panel stretching over the tail-lights.
Aston Martin Vanquish: Chassis
The Aston Martin Vanquish receives a 75 per cent increase in lateral stiffness compared to the DBS 770 Ultimate through reinforced underbody stiffening components. The wheelbase is 80 mm longer, and a stiffer engine cross member increases torsional rigidity and lateral stiffness. Its Bilstein DTX dampers are also specifically tuned for the Vanquish in combination with wider anti-roll bars to increase chassis roll stiffness.
Aston Martin Vanquish: Features
The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof with UV protection, fresh LED DRLs, and matrix LED headlights. The interior boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with full connectivity options and a fully digital driver's display of the same dimensions.
Aston Martin Vanquish: Engine
The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish's 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 petrol engine produces 823 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 344 kmph. The power is delivered to the rear wheels by the ZF's 8-speed automatic transmission.
Aston Martin Vanquish: Price
The Aston Martin Vanquish costs ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom) and is not available with optional accessories. Buyers can personalise their car with carbon fibre packages, special paint coats, and high-end interior finishes like leather, Alcantara, and wood. Only under 1,000 units are produced every year, and the Vanquish is open for booking now, with deliveries starting soon.