Aston Martin Vanquish: Design

The new Aston Martin Vanquish has a wider stance with more sculpted bodywork and signature grille flanked by teardrop headlamps. It also shares its aluminium chassis with the DB12 and Vantage but is longer with a stretched front end. The design highlights are larger carbon-fibre fender strakes, 21-inch forged wheels and bespoke Pirelli tyres, and a graphic rear with quad exhausts, an aerodynamic diffuser, and a full-width 'Shield' panel stretching over the tail-lights.