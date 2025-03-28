Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India: Price, top speed, availability and more

Aston Martin has officially launched the 2025 Vanquish in India, marking the return of its iconic nameplate after a six-year hiatus, reported HT Auto.

The new Vanquish is priced at ₹8.5 crore (ex-showroom), standing as the marque's flagship sports car, blending performance with refined luxury. Here are five key highlights of the latest model:

1. Potent Twin-Turbo V12 Powertrain

Under the bonnet, the 2025 Vanquish boasts a formidable 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering an impressive 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Power is directed exclusively to the rear wheels through an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox, allowing the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds. With a top speed of 344 km/h, the Vanquish takes its place among the elite of high-performance supercars.

2. Reinforced Chassis and Advanced Suspension

The Vanquish shares its aluminium bonded structure with the DB12 and Vantage but benefits from notable structural enhancements. A stiffer chassis, reinforced cross brace, and an 80 mm longer wheelbase contribute to improved stability. The introduction of Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and larger anti-roll bars enhances handling, with Aston Martin claiming a 75 per cent increase in lateral stiffness over the DBS 770 Ultimate. These refinements ensure superior cornering precision at high speeds.

3. Aerodynamically Optimised Exterior

Crafted with lightweight carbon fibre body panels, the Vanquish features an aerodynamically refined design aimed at improving airflow and downforce. The reworked front bumper, aggressive rear diffuser, and redesigned air intakes not only enhance cooling but also boost overall performance. New LED headlamps with distinctive DRL signatures, coupled with Vulcan-inspired rear lights, lend the Vanquish a striking road presence.

4. Luxurious, Technology-Driven Interior

Inside, the Vanquish blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. A fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster sits alongside a matching touchscreen infotainment system, offering smartphone connectivity and navigation. A panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light while filtering out UV-A and UV-B rays. Premium materials such as fine leather, metal trims, and carbon fibre accents elevate the interior, ensuring a first-class driving experience.