Aston Martin Vantage V8 was launched in India, priced at ₹3.99 crore: Check what's updated
Aston Martin has launched the Vantage V8 in India at ₹3.99 crore. It features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 656 bhp and 800 Nm torque. Deliveries start in Q4 2024.
Aston Martin has launched its latest marvel, the Vantage V8, in the Indian market, with prices starting at ₹3.99 crore. Buyers of the Aston Martin Vantage will have the option to personalize their vehicle with an array of customization choices, reported HT Auto.
