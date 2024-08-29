Aston Martin has launched its latest marvel, the Vantage V8, in the Indian market, with prices starting at ₹3.99 crore. Buyers of the Aston Martin Vantage will have the option to personalize their vehicle with an array of customization choices, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, the new supercar is expected to be delivered to customers in the fourth quarter of 2024. Alongside the Vantage V8, Aston Martin also introduced the Vantage GT3 Challenger, a vehicle designed for endurance racing events such as those held by IMSA.

Aston Martin Vantage: Enhanced Specifications

The newly released Aston Martin Vantage boasts an aluminium body structure and maintains its rear-wheel-drive configuration. The engineers at Aston Martin have meticulously designed the Vantage to achieve a perfectly balanced weight distribution, with a 50:50 ratio being the goal.

The vehicle is equipped with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and an electronic rear differential, riding on 21-inch alloy wheels paired with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires. The standard carbon-ceramic brakes provide exceptional braking performance.

Under the hood, the Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, now producing 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, a significant increase from the previous model’s 503 bhp and 685 Nm. This boost in power enables the Vantage to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 325 km/h, making it the fastest Vantage to date. The V8 engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Aston Martin Vantage: Updated Exterior and Interior

The exterior of the new Aston Martin Vantage draws inspiration from the larger Aston Martin DB12, featuring a bold and muscular stance. It is characterized by prominent 21-inch wheels, a commanding front grille, and rear styling that aligns with the latest Aston Martin design language.

Inside, the Vantage introduces an entirely new interior layout, equipped with the brand’s latest infotainment system, initially seen in the DB12. The cabin is adorned with haircell leather, while a Sports steering wheel and eight-way adjustable Sports Plus seats are standard offerings.

Additionally, the Vantage comes with a premium 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. A comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is also included, offering features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The vehicle is further enhanced with a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

