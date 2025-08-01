Ather 450S 3.7 kWh with 161 km range launched at ₹1.46 lakh

  • Ather launches 450S with 3.7 kWh battery, offering 161 km range and core performance features at a lower price, targeting riders prioritising range over software.

Ryan Paul Massey
Updated1 Aug 2025, 01:37 PM IST
The Ather 450S 3.7 kWh now gets a cost-effective display to keep costs down while getting a better range.

Ather Energy has expanded its 450 Series lineup by introducing a new 3.7 kWh battery pack to the 450S. The Ather 450S 3.7 kWh is priced starting at 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). With an IDC-rated range of 161 kilometres, the new 3.7 kWh version aims to offer longer riding distances without affecting the performance of the 450 platform. This new variant sits between the existing 2.9 kWh 450S and the more feature-rich 450X.

Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Design

There are no major design changes to the new variant. It retains the same sharp styling and LED headlamp unit found across the 450 range. According to the manufacturer, the larger battery does not impact the overall dimensions or ride quality. The company also claims that build standards remain consistent with other models in the series.

Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Motor and performance

The updated 450S continues to run on the same 5.4 kW electric motor that produces 22 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph takes 3.9 seconds, and the top speed remains 90 kmph. The scooter gets four ride modes, namely Smart Eco, Eco, Ride and Sport, allowing users to balance performance and efficiency according to their preferences. 

Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Charging and updates

The scooter supports over-the-air updates and has access to Ather’s nationwide charging network, known as the Ather Grid. It takes about 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent at home.

Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Features and safety

The 450S 3.7 kWh comes with a 7-inch DeepView display offering Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and automatic brightness adjustment. Voice control through Amazon Alexa is also supported, but only with the AtherStack Pro software. Safety features include AutoHold, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, indicator auto cut-off, and theft alerts.

Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Warranty and support

The new variant is covered under Ather’s Eight70 warranty plan, which promises coverage for eight years or 80,000 kilometres and guarantees a minimum of 70 per cent battery health during the ownership period. Buyers can access Ather’s existing service network for test rides, purchase and after-sales support.

Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Pricing and Availability

Bookings for the 450S 3.7 kWh are now open across India, with deliveries expected to begin in August 2025. Prices vary slightly by location, starting at 145,999 in Bengaluru, 147,312 in Chennai, 148,047 in Delhi and 148,258 in Mumbai.

 

 

