Ather 450S pre-bookings open ahead of August 3 launch: Here’s what we know so far

Ather Energy unveiled its 450S electric scooter in June this year. Pre-bookings of the e-scooter have now started in the country. Those interested can book the Ather 450S by paying an upfront amount of ₹2,500. It is worth mentioning that the pre-booking amount is refundable.

Ather 450S is the company’s entry-level model that comes with an introductory price of ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter competes directly with Ola Electric's upcoming S1 Air scooter.

The Ather 450S is claimed by the company to deliver comparable performance and an enhanced riding experience when compared to conventional 125 cc petrol scooters currently available in the market. It will make its official debut on August 3.

As revealed by the company, the Ather 450S is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, which claims to provide a range of 115 km on a single charge and enables the scooter to reach a maximum speed of 90 kmph. This range and speed are adequate for commuting within and around the city.

It will be powered by a 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) electric motor, delivering a peak torque output of 26 Nm. Visually, expect the 450S to closely resemble the 450X, with only a few cosmetic changes.

The Ather 450S will compete with rivals such as the Ola S1, TVS iQube, and Ampere Primus, while also targeting customers who are considering 125 cc ICE-powered scooters in the market.

Recently, Ola Electric opened bookings for its Ola S1 Air electric scooter. In a surprising turn of events, the company initiated the purchase window a day earlier than the initially scheduled date of July 28. The response from customers in the first few hours has exceeded Ola's expectations, with over 3,000 units already booked during this initial phase. The Ola S1 Air is currently available for ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had made prior bookings. For others interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional ₹10,000.