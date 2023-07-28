Ather 450S pre-bookings open ahead of August 3 launch: Here’s what we know so far

Ather 450S pre-bookings open ahead of August 3 launch: Here’s what we know so far1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Ather Energy has started pre-bookings for its 450S electric scooter in India. The scooter has an introductory price of ₹1,29,999 and will compete with Ola Electric's S1 Air scooter. It is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 115 km and a maximum speed of 90 kmph.
Ather Energy unveiled its 450S electric scooter in June this year. Pre-bookings of the e-scooter have now started in the country. Those interested can book the Ather 450S by paying an upfront amount of ₹2,500. It is worth mentioning that the pre-booking amount is refundable.
