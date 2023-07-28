Ather 450S pre-bookings open ahead of August 3 launch: Here’s what we know so far

Recently, Ola Electric opened bookings for its Ola S1 Air electric scooter. In a surprising turn of events, the company initiated the purchase window a day earlier than the initially scheduled date of July 28. The response from customers in the first few hours has exceeded Ola's expectations, with over 3,000 units already booked during this initial phase. The Ola S1 Air is currently available for ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had made prior bookings. For others interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional ₹10,000.