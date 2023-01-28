Ather Energy has recently announced its new Atherstack 5.0 update for the Ather 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters. The company had also showcased its AutoHold feature earlier. Now, the electric scooter manufacturer has announced that its Gen3 scooters will get AutoHold features. As per the company, the AutoHold feature will be available from February 01, 2023.

The AutoHold feature is a combination of Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control. The scooter will soon be able to detect whether it is stopped on an incline or decline and will hold the vehicle so that it does not roll back. Notably, the feature does not use the brakes and works automatically without requiring any input from the rider. This function can be enabled or disabled from settings as per the need of the rider.

Ather Energy has also introduced four new colours of its 450X electric scooter. These scooters are also upgraded with a new seat and latest software updates along with other upgrades. These upgrades have been announced as part of AtherStack 5.0 at the Ather Community Day in Bengaluru. The prices of these scooters now begin at ₹1.37 lakh for the 450 plus and ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 450X.

Speaking of design, the Ather 450X gets only new colours as the design remains unchanged. Apart from White and Space Grey, the manufacturer has launched True Red, Cosmic Black, Slat Green and Lunar Grey colour options of the Ather 450X making a total count of six different colour options available to customers.

Ather Engery has also updated the AtherStack. This includes the software, firmware, system intelligence and algorithms on the electric scooter. AtherStack 5.0 brings several upgrades to the scooter in the form of enhanced torque output without reducing the range, better range predictions and intelligent auto cut-off when plugged into a charger to prolong battery life.

The latest software update also brings a new user interface with a revamped home screen which lets users connect their devices via Bluetooth and begin navigation before starting the motor. The latest on-screen animation displays power usage and consumption in different modes, while there are quick controls to adjust brightness and turn-off incoming call notifications. A new quick view section has been introduced to show data like TPMS.

