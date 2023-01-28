Ather 450X and 450 Plus scooters will soon be able to AutoHold on hilly terrains2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 01:33 PM IST
- Now, the electric scooter manufacturer has announced that its Gen3 scooters will get AutoHold features. As per the company, the AutoHold feature will be available from February 01, 2023.
Ather Energy has recently announced its new Atherstack 5.0 update for the Ather 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters. The company had also showcased its AutoHold feature earlier. Now, the electric scooter manufacturer has announced that its Gen3 scooters will get AutoHold features. As per the company, the AutoHold feature will be available from February 01, 2023.
