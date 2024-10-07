Ather 450X and Apex get MASSIVE discounts up to ₹2x,xxx: Check out offer details

Ather Energy, the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced exclusive festive season discounts on its popular 450 range of scooters. According to a report by HT Auto, both the Ather 450X and the flagship Ather 450 Apex are now available with savings of up to ₹25,000, aimed at making these electric vehicles more attractive to customers during the festive period.

One of the key offers includes an extension of the battery warranty to eight years, ensuring long-term reliability at no additional cost. Additionally, Ather is providing free charging for one year through its expansive Ather Grid network, which boasts 2,152 fast-charging points across India. This complimentary charging service, valued at ₹5,000, adds significant value for riders.

Buyers can also enjoy immediate savings of ₹5,000 through a direct cash discount on either scooter. Furthermore, customers using select credit cards for EMI transactions will be eligible for cashback offers of up to ₹10,000, making these electric scooters even more accessible.

The Ather 450X is available in two battery variants: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, offering a maximum range of 146 km on a single charge. It features advanced technology such as a seven-inch touchscreen display with Google Maps integration, ParkAssist, AutoHold, and FallSafe. The scooter is capable of reaching a top speed of 90 km/h, catering to urban commuting needs with ease.

Moreover, the flagship 450 Apex, priced at ₹1.95 lakh ex-showroom, offers a distinctive design with an "Indium Blue" paint scheme and orange accents. It features a more powerful motor delivering 7 kW peak power, unlocking a top speed of 100 km/h with a new "Warp+" riding mode. It also offers improved acceleration and enhanced roll-on performance.