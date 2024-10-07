Ather 450X and Apex get MASSIVE discounts up to ₹2x,xxx: Check out offer details

Ather Energy has launched festive discounts on its 450 range of scooters, offering savings up to 25,000. Key offers include an extended battery warranty and one year of free charging, enhancing the appeal of the Ather 450X and 450 Apex to customers.

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Both the Ather 450X and the flagship Ather 450 Apex are now available with savings of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000,
Both the Ather 450X and the flagship Ather 450 Apex are now available with savings of up to ₹25,000,

Ather Energy, the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced exclusive festive season discounts on its popular 450 range of scooters. According to a report by HT Auto, both the Ather 450X and the flagship Ather 450 Apex are now available with savings of up to 25,000, aimed at making these electric vehicles more attractive to customers during the festive period.

One of the key offers includes an extension of the battery warranty to eight years, ensuring long-term reliability at no additional cost. Additionally, Ather is providing free charging for one year through its expansive Ather Grid network, which boasts 2,152 fast-charging points across India. This complimentary charging service, valued at 5,000, adds significant value for riders.

Buyers can also enjoy immediate savings of 5,000 through a direct cash discount on either scooter. Furthermore, customers using select credit cards for EMI transactions will be eligible for cashback offers of up to 10,000, making these electric scooters even more accessible.

The Ather 450X is available in two battery variants: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, offering a maximum range of 146 km on a single charge. It features advanced technology such as a seven-inch touchscreen display with Google Maps integration, ParkAssist, AutoHold, and FallSafe. The scooter is capable of reaching a top speed of 90 km/h, catering to urban commuting needs with ease.

Moreover, the flagship 450 Apex, priced at 1.95 lakh ex-showroom, offers a distinctive design with an "Indium Blue" paint scheme and orange accents. It features a more powerful motor delivering 7 kW peak power, unlocking a top speed of 100 km/h with a new "Warp+" riding mode. It also offers improved acceleration and enhanced roll-on performance.

The Ather 450 Apex retains the 3.7 kWh battery from the 450X, with an increased certified range of 157 km. It also introduces a generative braking system paired with the "Magic Twist" energy management algorithm, offering smoother stops and optimised energy use.

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsAther 450X and Apex get MASSIVE discounts up to ₹2x,xxx: Check out offer details

