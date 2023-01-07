Ather 450X gets software update, new colours and more: All details here

Ather Energy has introduced four new colours of its 450X electric scooter. These scooters are also upgraded with a new seat and latest software updates along with other upgrades. These upgrades have been announced as part of AtherStack 5.0 at the Ather Community Day in Bengaluru. The prices of these scooters now begin at ₹1.37 lakh for the 450 plus and ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 450X.
Speaking of design, the Ather 450X gets only new colours as the design remains unchanged. Apart from White and Space Grey, the manufacturer has launched True Red, Cosmic Black, Slat Green and Lunar Grey colour options of the Ather 450X making a total count of six different colour options available to customers.
Ather Engery has also updated the AtherStack. This includes the software, firmware, system intelligence and algorithms on the electric scooter. AtherStack 5.0 brings several upgrades to the scooter in the form of enhanced torque output without reducing the range, better range predictions and intelligent auto cut-off when plugged into a charger to prolong battery life.
The latest software update also brings a new user interface with a revamped home screen which lets users connect their devices via Bluetooth and begin navigation before starting the motor. The latest on-screen animation displays power usage and consumption in different modes, while there are quick controls to adjust brightness and turn-off incoming call notifications. A new quick view section has been introduced to show data like TPMS.
Moreover, Google Maps on the 450 has been updated as well and will use vector maps which are smarter and more intuitive and are step closer to functioning like that on a smartphone. This will also display live traffic and navigation from the rider’s view. Other upgrades include the latest AutoHold function which works on the similar lines as Hill Hold in a car and will ensure the vehicle does not roll back on an incline.
Ather Energy has also updated the seat of its 450X with a new design. This new seat is now narrower in the front, flatter in the middle and steeper at the back.
