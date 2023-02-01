Riding on the wave of electric two-wheeler popularity, Ather crossed its 1 lakh mark of e-scooter production in January this year. The e-scooter manufacturer saw a constant rise in sales in the past year.

Celebrating the milestone achievement of the company, Ather CEO and co-founder, Tarun Mehta, shared a video of the production of the 1,00,000th e-scooter on Twitter.

He also linked his previous post tweeted a year ago on the rising sales of the e-scooter company. The post mentioned the sales of Ather scooters in different duration. The attached post was made by him to celebrate the company's achievement of 50,000 e-scooter sales. Ather scooter achieved this mark in August, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that a report, launched on Tuesday, said the electric two-wheeler sales in the country are expected to grow to around 22 million by 2030, reported PTI.

According to the report, the total EV penetration in India(including two wheeler and cars) stood at 3 per cent of the total automobile sales in 2022.

The report launched by Redseer Strategy Consultants also found that even though there has a lot to be done for India's mobility electrification, there is a lot of scope for growth in the sales of EVs in the country.

With the government's promotion to the sector and huge scope of growth, many players have entered the market. The existence of a vast range of options for consumers in terms of brand, pricing, quality and features, has been a plus point for the growth of EV sector in India.

"On the consumer end, features, running costs, and price constitute the top three consideration factors for buying an electric vehicle, followed by environmental concern and performance. Although the purchasing cost of E2W is slightly higher, they win when it comes to running costs compared to their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterparts," Aditya Agrawal, partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants, said.

The government's focus on boosting charging infrastructure and providing better loan options and EMI options for borrowing two-wheeler Electric vehicles can help in enhancing consumer confidence ultimately leading to a hike in Electric two-wheeler sales in the coming time.

