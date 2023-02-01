Ather achieves milestone, crosses 1 lakh production mark in India
Amid the rising demand of electric two wheeler in India, Ather crossed the 1 lakh market in its e-scooter production in the country in January 2023
Riding on the wave of electric two-wheeler popularity, Ather crossed its 1 lakh mark of e-scooter production in January this year. The e-scooter manufacturer saw a constant rise in sales in the past year.
