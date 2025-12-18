Ather EL01 concept based affordable electric scooter patented. Top 3 facts

Ather Energy has filed a design patent in India for a new electric scooter, which will be based on the EL01 concept. The electric two-wheeler startup has already grabbed a sizeable share of the bulging market pie. The Rizta has helped the brand to grab a large chunk of the pie and now, with the upcoming EL01-based electric scooter, Ather is aiming to further increase the market share.

The EV startup that has earned pretty good response with its range of 450 series electric scooters, focused on the family scooter segment with the Rizta. Within a short span after its launch, the Ather Rizta became a widely selling electric scooter in the Indian market. Now, the company is aiming to replicate that success story with the new electric scooter, which is supposed to be an even more affordable EV.

Here are what we can expect from the upcoming Ather EL01-based electric scooter.

Ather EL01: Launch likely in 2026 Ather EL01 concept was showcased earlier this year at Ather Community Day 2025, where the company also showcased the EL platform. The company didn't reveal a specific timeline of the launch of the new electric scooter. Also, it didn't reveal which EV will be the first to get the new platform. However, now with the EL01 electric scooter patented, it seems to be the first EV of the brand to be underpinned by the new platform. Also, it is likely to be launched sometime in 2026.

Ather EL01-based electric scooter: Key features New Ather EL platform

Rectangular and sleek LED headlamp

Sleek LED DRL at the centre of front apron

Integrated LED turn indicators at front apron

7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster

Single-piece seat

Pillion backrest

Multiple battery pack options

Ather EL01: Cheaper derivative of Rizta Even though the Ather EL01 was showcased in concept guise, it looked pretty production-ready. The concept looked pretty similar to the Ather Rizta, but there are some small yet meaningful changes. It gets LED headlamp, a slim LED DRL running through the middle of the front apron, sleek body panels, a single piece seat, pillion backrest, integrated indicators on the apron, etc. The concept was seen with a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. In a nutshell, it looked like a cheaper derivative of the Ather Rizta.

