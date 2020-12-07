Electric scooter Ather 450X launched in 16 additional cities

Ather Energy is expanding the availability of its new 450X e-scooter. The company. The announcement comes just a few days after the company claimed that they will stop selling the older Ather 450, that was launched in 2018.

The company has now claimed that the Ather 450X has been launched in 16 additional cities in the country.

The company has now claimed that the Ather 450X has been launched in 16 additional cities in the country.

The company said it has launched the electric scooter in Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri.

The electric vehicle startup that is backed by Hero MotoCorp currently has presence in 11 locations across the country.

According to the company, Ather Energy is now fast tracking its plans to meet the national demand for the vehicle. The company claims that by the first quarter of 2021, Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India.

"We are really excited about adding 16 new markets and we look forward to establishing ourselves in these cities in the coming months," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said.

This expansion is the result of the strong demand from the consumers, dealerships and also the test ride requests that the company has received since the launch of Ather 450X, he added.

"We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfill the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering," Phokela noted.

With Inputs from PTI