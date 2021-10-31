Ather Energy announced the launch of the next generation of public fast-charging infrastructure, Ather Grid 2.0 . The company claims that the installation of this charging network has already begun in Bangalore and Chennai, and it will soon be available across cities in India.

The new Ather Grid 2.0 will have the ability to support future fast-charging capacity, as well as enhanced safety and faster bug resolution, according to the company. Grid 2.0 will support Over-the-Air updates, allowing new features and bug fixes to all systems on the field in real-time.

The upgrade will also provide more durability even when exposed to extreme environmental conditions. The grid gets a modular design that enables field serviceability of parts with the help of remote diagnostics. The company has announced that Ather Grid will continue to stay connected at all times to provide real-time availability of all charging locations in every city.

Speaking on this development Nilay Chandra, VP - Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Energy said “At Ather Energy, we have been continuously focusing on evolving and providing the best customer experience. With the introduction of Ather Grid 2.0, we will be able to fast track our ambition of setting up 500 fast-charging infrastructure by the end of this year. Our charging infrastructure will be available to all players who adopt the connector standard and we are in the advanced stages of conversation with multiple partners for the same. For us, this is the beginning of the Ather Grid network's expansion, and it is critical to make charging infrastructure convenient and easily accessible to consumers in order to boost the adoption of electric vehicles.``

The Ather Grid Network is spread across 21+ cities and 215+ locations. Ather Energy aims to add 500 Ather Grid locations by the end of FY22, with all new installations being Ather Grid 2.0. The rapid charging network is available to all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and it is free of charge until the end of December 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.