Ather Energy an Indian electric scooter manufacturer, inaugurated its new experience centre (retail outlet) - Ather Space, at New Delhi. This is Ather Energy’s 10th experience centre in India. Apart from helping customers buy new scooters, the new outlet will also provide complete service and support for the existing owners.

The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 plus will be available to test ride and purchase at the newly opened showroom.

In a statement released by the company, Ather has claimed that Delhi govt's numerous steps to address the growing challenges of pollution and its advocacy to the shift towards green transportation modes will help the industry.

Additionally, the company claims that policy upgrades such as the highest subsidies on electric vehicles and additional breaks on road tax and registration fees will help Ather in further expansion in the national capital. Ather Energy has confirmed that it will offer its flagship Ather 450X and 450 plus at its lowest prices in Delhi.

Ather Energy inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and later expanded its base with a bigger experience centre in Chennai, helping customers experience the details and make an informed purchase decision. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

Ather Energy began deliveries of the Ather 450X in the Capital early April and has significantly invested in setting up public fast charging points, Ather Grid across the city. Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs who also invests in building a charging infrastructure in the markets before launch. The company has set up 14 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad and aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of this year. The fast-charging points in Delhi are available in locations like Green Park, Dilshad Garden, Krishna Nagar, and Connaught Place. To ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets and tech parks. Ather Energy also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

Ather Energy also offers an Assured Buyback program on their vehicles which is a result of the company’s confidence in the battery and connected nature of its product. Under the Buyback program, customers will get ₹85,000* as a guaranteed value for the Ather 450X at the end of 3 years. Ather vehicles are also available for lease, allowing customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X with a down payment & a nominal monthly fee, starting at INR 3,394 per month.

In the past few weeks, FAME 2 revisions have further reduced the prices of all electric two wheelers, with a 50% increase in the subsidy. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is ₹132,426 & INR 113,416 for the Ather 450 Plus in Delhi. Considering the total cost of ownership of a comparable 125cc scooter, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus owners can now breakeven their investment in 18-24 months and will begin to save nearly Rs. 2 per km in the years after.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, "Delhi is an incredibly important market for Ather Energy, and we expect a substantial contribution from Delhi and NCR as we continue our journey to be the market leader. With the new Ather Space in New Delhi, we're aiming to educate consumers about high performance EVs and engage with them so they can confidently shift to an electric vehicle. Moreover, the recent FAME II revision and policy initiatives & subsidies introduced by the Delhi government make Delhi EV prices one of the lowest in the country, and will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. We hope to play a strong role in Delhi's transition to electric mobility."

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is the quickest and one of the smartest scooters in its category, and comes in four colours: Grey, Green, and White along with the limited-edition Series 1. The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather Energy has introduced a new high-performance mode, 'Warp'. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode, making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category and the perfect choice to navigate through city traffic. The Ather 450X can fast charge at 1.5km per minute, making it the quickest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category. Additionally, the electric scooter has a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The 7" touchscreen dashboard, comes with a colour depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilises Android Open Source to offer Google Map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.