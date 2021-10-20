Ather Energy has expanded its retail operations in the country with two more Experience Centers in New Delhi. The EV scooter company has introduced the new experience centre within three months of beginning operations from its first center in Lajpat Nagar.

The company inaugurated two more experience centers - Ather Space, in Janakpuri and Gujranwala Town in the capital. Ather Energy has partnered with PPS Group for both the experience centers.

With three showrooms across the city, Delhi becomes the only city to have multiple Ather Space after Bengaluru. The Ather 450X alongside the Ather 450 Plus will be available for test rides and bookings at these Ather Spaces.

Customers from North and West Delhi can now test-ride and purchase the Ather 450X from either of the Spaces in Janakpuri and Gujranwala Town respectively. Ather claims the new retail outlet is designed to educate customers about electric vehicles while providing a holistic experience in an interactive space.

Speaking on the development Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Delhi was always a priority market for us. We had anticipated the demand that we would see from this city and were overwhelmed after the launch of our 1st experience center here. Consumers have evolved and are now aware of the benefits of going electric. High awareness, increasing density of charging infrastructure is all leading to high sales in this region. We are delighted to be partnering with PPS Group, who has been extremely helpful in getting operations up and running this soon. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in the automobile retail sector will complement our efforts. With the festive season kicking in and three retail outlets, we are positive to clock in the highest sales from the Delhi region."

Speaking on the occasion Rajiv Sanghvi, MD, PPS Group said “We are delighted to partner with Ather Energy in Delhi and are excited to be a part of the electric mobility revolution in the two-wheeler space started by Ather Energy with its class leading technology and proven product performance. We are pleased to announce the opening of two Ather Experience Centres to cater to customers of Delhi which is the largest two-wheeler market in India. With our 7 decades of experience in the auto retail space coupled with our understanding of the customer requirement, and the revolutionary product from Ather we endeavor to provide best-in-class customer experience."

