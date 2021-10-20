Ather Energy opens two new experience centres in this Indian city

Speaking on the development Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Delhi was always a priority market for us. We had anticipated the demand that we would see from this city and were overwhelmed after the launch of our 1st experience center here. Consumers have evolved and are now aware of the benefits of going electric. High awareness, increasing density of charging infrastructure is all leading to high sales in this region. We are delighted to be partnering with PPS Group, who has been extremely helpful in getting operations up and running this soon. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in the automobile retail sector will complement our efforts. With the festive season kicking in and three retail outlets, we are positive to clock in the highest sales from the Delhi region."