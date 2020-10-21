Ather Energy announces buyback scheme for 450X, cut prices. All details

A big Diwali bonus awaits all EV two-wheeler lovers in India as Ather Energy, for the first of its kind in the domestic EV space, announced Tuesday an "assured" buyback scheme for its 450X e-scooter model. Not only the assured buyback scheme, the Bengaluru-based firm also revised downward the price of its Ather 450 Plus e-scooter by ₹9,000 to ₹1,39,990 from ₹1.49 lakh.

Hit by Covid

Launched in January this year, Ather 450X was scheduled to be delivered earlier but the COVID-19 pandemic not only impacted its business but also forced the company to defer its various timelines.

Available in 10 cities

The EV maker has already announced that the scooter will be available to customers in 10 cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore. Ather Energy will buy back Ather 450X e-scooter at ₹85,000, at the end of three years, Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said at a virtual press conference. The high reliability of the product will ensure that the scooters will command a strong value in the resale market, as witnessed by existing owners of Ather 450, as per the company.

Bookings

He said the company will be opening the window for payment completion to customers who have already pre-booked the scooter and will commence deliveries by Diwali, which falls around mid-November this year.

Down payment and delivery

Under the new lease plan, customers can take home their e-scooter at a minimum down payment of ₹25,000 or a maximum of ₹60,000 while the monthly rentals inclusive of routine service and insurance start at ₹3,900. Post the success of the lease model in Bengaluru and Chennai, the company will be extending the same for the Ather 450X across all cities.

Expand charging infra

Ather Energy said it will continue expanding its charging infrastructure network and would add 135-140 public charging points, Ather Grid, and offer charging at Ather Grid, public charging points, free of cost till March next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via