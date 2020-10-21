Ather Energy announces buyback scheme for 450X, cut prices. All details

The EV maker has already announced that the scooter will be available to customers in 10 cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore. Ather Energy will buy back Ather 450X e-scooter at ₹85,000, at the end of three years, Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said at a virtual press conference. The high reliability of the product will ensure that the scooters will command a strong value in the resale market, as witnessed by existing owners of Ather 450, as per the company.