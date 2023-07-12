Ather Energy set to launch 450S electric scooter, bringing affordable innovation with LCD instrument console: Report2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Ather Energy is set to launch the 450S electric scooter, a budget-friendly version of its popular 450X model. It will feature a simplified LCD instrument console and a smaller battery pack, with a price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ather Energy is preparing to launch the 450S electric scooter, marking the brand's comeback in the competitive price segment. Reportedly, the Ather 450S will be the manufacturer's most budget-friendly electric scooter, based on the popular 450X model but with some feature and cosmetic adjustments. According to HT Auto, the 450S will be equipped with an LCD instrument console instead of the touchscreen unit found in the flagship 450X.
