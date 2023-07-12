Ather Energy is preparing to launch the 450S electric scooter , marking the brand's comeback in the competitive price segment. Reportedly, the Ather 450S will be the manufacturer's most budget-friendly electric scooter, based on the popular 450X model but with some feature and cosmetic adjustments. According to HT Auto, the 450S will be equipped with an LCD instrument console instead of the touchscreen unit found in the flagship 450X.

In place of the more advanced touchscreen unit, the Ather 450S will feature a simplified LCD unit with a colored segmented display, suggests a report from the media publication.

While it may not offer the same touch capabilities as modern smartphones, it will still provide features such as in-built navigation, document storage, connectivity options, and more. It remains to be seen whether the 450S will include Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS notifications.

Aiming for affordability, the Ather 450S has been designed with a price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in mind. To achieve this, certain features have been reduced compared to its counterpart.

In addition to the touchscreen unit, the 450S will also come with a smaller 3 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 115 km (IDC), in contrast to the 146 km (IDC) range of the 3.7 kWh battery in the 450X. The top speed will remain unchanged at 90 kmph, and it will be powered by a 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) electric motor, delivering a peak torque output of 26 Nm. Visually, expect the 450S to closely resemble the 450X, with only a few cosmetic changes.

In 2018, Ather Energy took the lead by introducing a touchscreen console on electric two-wheelers, setting a trend that has since been adopted by other premium electric scooters. With the launch of the 450S, the company intends to revive its sales, which were adversely affected by a price hike. The aim is to provide a more accessible option without compromising on the e-scooter's performance and ride quality.

The Ather 450S will compete with rivals such as the Ola S1, TVS iQube, and Ampere Primus, while also targeting customers who are considering 125 cc ICE-powered scooters in the market.