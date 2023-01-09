E-scooter maker Ather Energy sets $1 bn revenue target for this year4 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 12:49 AM IST
We will need to add a third manufacturing facility by 2024 since we’ll max our current capacity by this year.
We will need to add a third manufacturing facility by 2024 since we’ll max our current capacity by this year.
NEW DELHI : Electric scooter maker Ather Energy expects to achieve $1 billion in revenue in 2023 and turn profitable in the next few years, helped by a growing retail presence.