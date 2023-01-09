E-scooter maker Ather Energy sets $1 bn revenue target for this year

In 2016, Ather made a big bet of having a touchscreen dashboard on a scooter. Nobody had done this before, and we wanted Google Maps on our scooter dashboard. This was groundbreaking. In 2016, there were a few suppliers from China who were building tablets that you could stick on a production scooter as an aftermarket unit, but they cost $500-600. Besides, they were not waterproof—you would need to put a polythene sheet on the tablet and, hence, you could not touch them (for navigation). Overcoming these challenges was a big engineering feat. We did a demonstration of it in 2016, where we only focused on showing that you can get Google Maps on a scooter display. We moved this to production in 2018, where the focus remained on navigation. It turned out to be a big thing for us. Our scooters got noted not only for performance but also for the technology element, led by the ‘fancy’ 7-inch touchscreen.

