One of the India’s leading EV makers, Ather Energy , has commissioned its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, to cater to the growing demand of its electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus . The company plans to manufacture 400,000 units per annum from its current capacity of 120,000 units. Ather Energy had set up its first manufacturing facility at Hosur earlier this year. The company also plans to invest ₹650 crores in the next five years to enhance operational efficiency and production capacity to meet the demand.

In October, Ather Energy registered 12-fold growth over last year and achieving retail revenue of $100 million, making it the largest EV maker by value in this segment.

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy said, “The EV demand has been shooting up across the country, and customers are coming in expecting electric scooters to wow them. This customer expectation is why our 450 series of electric scooters - the 450X and 450 Plus is seeing massive demand as it is the best electric scooter in the country today."

He further added, “Our experience centres are scaling up rapidly, and our retail footprint is set to grow by six times in the coming quarters. So, within just ten months of opening our current facility, we find ourselves already operating at full capacity. We are commissioning the second plant to be ready for 2022. With this capacity expansion, Ather is well on its way to becoming the country's largest EV producer by next year."

View Full Image Ather Energy new manufacturing unit

Ather Energy continues to gain strength in the two-wheeler EV space. It has been registering 20% month-on-month sales growth since November 2020.

Ather has recorded a 3X increase in walk-ins, web inquiries and Test rides from April-October 2021 and a 4X growth in vehicle booking in the period. The company has also witnessed a increase in consumer interest for its latest scooter, the 450X.

The current Hosur manufacturing facility enables 90% of the manufacturing of Ather Energy’s 450X and 450 Plus to be localised, including the battery pack, which is made in-house by Ather Energy.

Apart from the EV manufacturing, the facility will also focus on lithium-ion battery manufacturing, which is a key focus area for Ather Energy. It is the only EV OEM in India to make its battery packs and has filed 13 patents on the design and manufacturing of the li-ion batteries.

Ather Energy plans to strengthen its retail operations by expanding to new markets. The company plans to expand to around 150 Experience Centers in 100 cities by March 2023. It has also invested heavily in the charging infrastructure to provide a holistic experience to the rider community.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.