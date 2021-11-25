Ather Energy has started its second retail store in Hyderabad to boost its offline network. The new retail outlet, Ather Space at Mamatha Nagar, Nagole X Road, Hyderabad, will be the brand’s second retail outlet in the city after launching its first experience centre in Hitech City, in association with Pride Motors earlier this year. The new experience centre will showcase Ather 450X along with the Ather 450 Plus which will be available for test ride and purchase at Ather Space.

The electric scooter maker claims 12x increase in sales in October this year.

With the second Experience centre opening its doors, customers from East Hyderabad can now purchase and test-ride the Ather 450X from a convenient location in Nagole.

The new store will provide complete service and support for the owners. People in Hyderabad can book test ride slots on the company’s website before visiting the experience centre

The company already has 17 fast charging locations, Ather Grid across the city in places like Banjara Hills, SD Road, Vidyanagar, Jubilee Hills, Nanakramguda, Sainikpuri, Kondapur, Hi-tech City, etc. Ather Energy plans to add 8-10 more charging points to strengthen Ather’s charging grid network in the city. The rapid charging network is available for free to all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers until the end of December 2021.

The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the Ather 450X is ₹146,926 and ₹127,916 for the Ather 450 Plus in Hyderabad.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “The demand for electric vehicles has surged in recent months, Ather Energy saw a 12-fold increase in October sales compared to the same month previous year."

He further added, “In Telangana, 7,500 electric vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, were registered in October. Telangana being a vital market for us, we are now expanding across the state to meet the increased demand and keep the momentum going. Since the launch of our first experience centre in the city, we have received an overwhelming response from Hyderabad consumers. In the coming months, we are also looking at expanding our presence across other major cities like Warangal, Khammam, and the likes."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.