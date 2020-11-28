Ather Energy to expand to more Indian cities with Series 1 models

Indian Electric Vehicle company Ather Energy has decided to stop the production of its e-scooter Ather 450 that was launched in 2018. The company has announced that it will be replacing it will the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. The two new additions are built on the same platform as the 450. However, they will get some improvement in the hardware as well as software capabilities.

Accor1ding to a statement released by the company, the Ather 450 will stop selling from 28 November in Bengaluru as well as Chennai. The statement claims that this marks the end of phase one of Ather Energy as a company as it moves on to a new stage of rapid growth aided by a new round of Series D funding.

"Our maiden model, Ather 450 was the outcome of four years of continuous work on R&D, design, prototype building and testing, and improving the product to make it production worthy. The learnings from Ather 450 in terms of design, specifications and production along with feedback from the owners has helped shape the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus," Ather Energy Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said. He also claimed that the company is looking forward to delivering new products across all cities.

With the introduction of Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus, the company is focusing on delivering the products in new markets - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Kolkata, Ather Energy said.

The deliveries of Ather's Series 1 model have already begun in a few markets and will soon be available across the country, it added. The company will also set up 135 public fast charging (Ather Grid Points) across 11 cities by the end of the year, it said.

