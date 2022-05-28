This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier, the EV maker had said in a tweet 'There has been a minor fire incident at our premises in Chennai. While some property and scooters got affected, thankfully all employees are safe and things are under control'
NEW DELHI :Electric vehicle maker Ather Energy on Saturday issued a statement on the fire accident that at one of its experience centre in Chennai.
Earlier, the EV maker had said in a tweet “There has been a minor fire incident at our premises in Chennai. While some property and scooters got affected, thankfully all employees are safe and things are under control. The experience centre will be operational shortly."
Later in the day, the auto maker issued a statement that they found upon investigating the fire accident.
It has been known that the fire accident happened from a vehicle that had been brought into the workshop after it faced a road accident.
“A vehicle had an accident and was brought to the service centre by the customer. As there was a lot of dust and mud on the vehicle, a high pressure water wash was performed to ensure smooth service of the vehicle. However, while removing the body panels our teams discovered a crack at a particular location on the top casing of the battery pack. likely due to the accident, By now, unfortunately water had entered into the battery pack due to the high pressure wash around the crack itself."
In the explanation Ather has stated that the battery pack of the EV is IP67 rated, meaning it can survive being submerged in water for 30 mins.
The statement further read that the fact that the high pressure water jet let in some water through the cracked casing of the battery pack, led to exposing the 224 battery cells. Ather also said that this is a scenario that is impossible to solve.
“However, by letting in water through a crack in the casing and hence exposing 224 cells (within the battery pack) to water is an impossible to solve scenario and the pack could not be saved now. As soon as this was observed, the vehicle was isolated from other vehicles and moved to a safer area."
Ather stated that the explosion was a thermal runaway event which led to the smoke and the fire, the auto maker assured that concerned departments had been called on time.
Exasperating at the unpredictability of an accident of this kind, Ather said that this incident is extremely rare in nature and the first time that they have observed it in 150 million kms of riding.
“No other vehicles in the premises were damaged during the incident," they confirmed.
Clarifying their measure to amp up safety measures to eliminate the possility of even these rare occurences, the company said, “As an additional safety measure, we are increasing the number of pre-checks for accident cases to avoid similar situations in the future."
“To clarify, no operational vehicles or even vehicles in testing have ever had a similar issue and even this issue - with an accident vehicle within the service centre - ought not to repeat with the newly planned pre service inspections, Product quality and safety remain our highest areas of focus." they added.