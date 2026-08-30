Ather Konarc electric scooter launched in India: Check on-road price, specifications, variants and more

13 years into the market, Ather Energy has now launched its new electric scooter, the Ather Konarc, at its annual Community Day. Placing it in the affordable section, this marks its entry ntry into the mass-market segment.

Ather Konarc electric scooter price Ather Konarc is priced from ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Ather Konarc will be available in six variants, with the more affordable S line accounting for four of them. The S line will start at ₹99,999, offering a 100 km IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) range. On the other hand, the other three variants will offer ranges of 125 km, 161 km and 200 km.

Konarc electric scooter variants Meanwhile, the Z line will comprise two variants with IDC ranges of 125 km and 161 km. It will come with additional features, positioning at a premium over the S line. While the S line will be available in five colours, the Z will get four.

Depending on variant and city, the on-road price for the Ather Konarc in India starts between ₹1,02,500- ₹1,04,100, approximately.

For the unversed, the most affordable Ather model before the Konarc launch was the company's Rizta, whose price started at around ₹1.20 lakh.

Konarc vs Rizta With the Konarc, the maiden product on the EL platform, which is engineered to be more cost-effective, Ather plugs a key gap to play the volume game better.

“Between the 450 and Rizta, we did cover a very large part of the market, except for the segments like maxi scooter and a batch of products like the TVS NTorq, which is probably 18 or 20 per cent of the scooter market,” said CEO Tarun Mehta, as quoted by the Economic Times, while interacting with media after the recent Konarc launch.

“Over the next one year, as all Konarc variants have gone live and ramped up, we will finally have a great option in that price range, and hence, we will be able to cover at least 80-90 per cent of the electric scooter market,” added Mehta.

But even in the mass segment, Mehta said Ather Energy has plans to retain its premium positioning with technology and features which will serve as key differentiators. “For the same hardware spec, same battery size, same motor size, same top speed, same range, same numbers, Ather will always do more for the customer,” said Mehta.

More specifications about Ather Konarc electric scooter Konarc comes with a ‘MagicKey’ option which enables keyless operation, AutoPop, a hands-free mechanism for opening the boot, and AirWalk, which assists users in moving the scooter. The e-scooter also has an Advanced Electronic Braking System, which the company claims delivers 20% higher peak braking power.

The Konarc is the second Ather model, after the Rizta, to offer both NMC and LFP battery options, with the more affordable variants using LFP batteries.