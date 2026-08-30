Ather Konarc electric scooter launched in India: Check on-road price, specifications, variants and more

13 years into the market, Ather Energy has now launched its new electric scooter, the Ather Konarc, at its annual Community Day. Placing it in the affordable section, this marks its entry ntry into the mass-market segment.

Ather Konarc electric scooter price Ather Konarc is priced from ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) onwards.

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The Ather Konarc will be available in six variants, with the more affordable S line accounting for four of them. The S line will start at ₹99,999, offering a 100 km IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) range. On the other hand, the other three variants will offer ranges of 125 km, 161 km and 200 km.

Konarc electric scooter variants Meanwhile, the Z line will comprise two variants with IDC ranges of 125 km and 161 km. It will come with additional features, positioning at a premium over the S line. While the S line will be available in five colours, the Z will get four.

Depending on variant and city, the on-road price for the Ather Konarc in India starts between ₹1,02,500- ₹1,04,100, approximately.

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For the unversed, the most affordable Ather model before the Konarc launch was the company's Rizta, whose price started at around ₹1.20 lakh.

Konarc vs Rizta With the Konarc, the maiden product on the EL platform, which is engineered to be more cost-effective, Ather plugs a key gap to play the volume game better.

“Between the 450 and Rizta, we did cover a very large part of the market, except for the segments like maxi scooter and a batch of products like the TVS NTorq, which is probably 18 or 20 per cent of the scooter market,” said CEO Tarun Mehta, as quoted by the Economic Times, while interacting with media after the recent Konarc launch.

“Over the next one year, as all Konarc variants have gone live and ramped up, we will finally have a great option in that price range, and hence, we will be able to cover at least 80-90 per cent of the electric scooter market,” added Mehta.

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But even in the mass segment, Mehta said Ather Energy has plans to retain its premium positioning with technology and features which will serve as key differentiators. “For the same hardware spec, same battery size, same motor size, same top speed, same range, same numbers, Ather will always do more for the customer,” said Mehta.

More specifications about Ather Konarc electric scooter Konarc comes with a ‘MagicKey’ option which enables keyless operation, AutoPop, a hands-free mechanism for opening the boot, and AirWalk, which assists users in moving the scooter. The e-scooter also has an Advanced Electronic Braking System, which the company claims delivers 20% higher peak braking power.

The Konarc is the second Ather model, after the Rizta, to offer both NMC and LFP battery options, with the more affordable variants using LFP batteries.

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The 125 km and 161 km Konarc S variants are scheduled to reach customers from September 2026. The entry-level 100 km version is expected in the first quarter of 2027. The 200 km S variant might be out in the third quarter. Both Z variants are slated for launch in the second quarter of next year.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

FAQs Ather electric scooter Konarc on-road price? Ather electric scooter Konarc starts between ₹1,02,500- ₹1,04,100, approximately, on-road. It may vary, depending on variant and city. When will Ather electric scooter Konarc debut in India? The Ather electric scooter Konarc made its official debut in India on August 29, 2026. What is Ather electric scooter Konarc ex showroom price? The ex-showroom price for the Ather Konarc electric scooter starts at ₹99,999 and goes up to ₹1,44,999 depending on the variant. What are Ather electric scooter Konarc specifications? The Ather electric scooter Konarc is a mass-market family electric scooter with upto 4.7 kW peak power with a top speed of upto 80 km/h (depending on variant).