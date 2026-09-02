Ather Konarc S 125 vs TVS iQube vs Chetak vs Vida: Which electric scooter offers best specs?

Ather has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the new Konarc S 125, positioned as the current entry point to the Konarc range. Priced at ₹1.22 lakh, the scooter offers a claimed IDC range of 125km and uses a 2.7kWh battery. It is aimed at buyers looking for a practical electric scooter with a relatively long claimed range.

The Konarc S 125 faces competition from established two-wheeler makers, including TVS, Bajaj and Vida. Its closest rivals in claimed range are the TVS iQube 3.1kWh, Bajaj Chetak C3001 and Vida VX2 Go 3.1. Here is how the four scooters compare in terms of specifications, equipment and price.

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Ather Konarc S 125 vs rivals: Range and performance According to Ather's specifications, the Konarc S 125 produces 4kW of peak motor power and 16 Nm of rated torque. It has a claimed top speed of 70kph and a 2.7kWh battery.

The TVS iQube 3.1kWh makes 4.4kW and 33 Nm, with an 82 kph claimed top speed. The Chetak C3001 produces 3.1kW and 20 Nm, while the Vida VX2 Go 3.1 develops 6kW and 25 Nm.

The Chetak has the highest claimed IDC range at 131 km. The Vida follows with 127 km, while the Konarc and iQube claim 125 km and 123 km, respectively.

Scooter Battery IDC range Top speed Ather Konarc S 125 2.7kWh 125km 70kph TVS iQube 3.1kWh 3.1kWh 123km 82kph Bajaj Chetak C3001 3kWh 131km 80kph Vida VX2 Go 3.1 3.1kWh 127km 70kph

Dimensions and chassis The Konarc has a 1,352 mm wheelbase and weighs 126.5kg. Its 770mm seat height matches the iQube and is lower than the Chetak C3001 and Vida VX2 Go.

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The iQube is the lightest at 116.8 kg, while the Vida weighs 118 kg. The Chetak weighs 125 kg and has a 1,355 mm wheelbase.

Konarc gets a larger front wheel The Ather Konarc S 125 uses a 14-inch front wheel, while all three rivals use 12-inch front wheels. It gets a 220mm front disc and 130mm rear drum brake.

The iQube uses the same brake sizes. The Vida gets a 190mm front disc, while the Chetak uses drum brakes at both ends.

Also Read | Ather Energy borrows legacy playbook to challenge TVS, Bajaj Auto

Features and subscription costs Ather equips the Konarc with a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster and its AirWalk feature for easier manual movement. However, several connected and advanced functions are part of the optional Ather StackPro package, priced at ₹16,000 for the Konarc S 125.

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As reported in the source material, StackPro adds features such as TrueRange, AutoHold and Vehicle FallSafe. TVS, Bajaj and Vida also offer additional features through paid packages, with their subscription costs lower than Ather's.

Ather Konarc S 125 price vs rivals The Konarc S 125 is priced at ₹1.22 lakh. The TVS iQube 3.1kWh costs ₹1.29 lakh, while the Chetak C3001 and Vida VX2 Go 3.1 are priced at ₹1.14 lakh and ₹1.12 lakh, respectively.

This puts the Konarc below the iQube but above the Chetak and Vida in terms of listed prices. Actual on-road prices can vary by location, subsidies and additional equipment.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.