Ather launched new 450X variant, 450S in India. Details on price, range, and features2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Ather Energy introduces a more affordable version of its flagship 450X electric scooter with a smaller battery.
Ather Energy has introduced the 450S and the updated 450X electric scooters in India. The prices for these models will commence from ₹1.30 lakh and ₹1.38 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi) respectively.
Ather has set the prices for the Pro packs at ₹14,000 for the 450S, ₹16,000 for the 450X with the 2.9 kWh battery option, and ₹23,000 for the 450X with the 3.7 kWh battery option. Opting for the Pro pack is open for customers looking to enhance the core configuration of both the 450S and 450X electric scooters.
The Ather 450S is propelled by a 2.9 kWh battery, delivering an impressive IDC range of 115 km. This electric scooter achieves a swift acceleration from 0-40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 90 kmph. With a peak power output of 5.4 kW and 22 Nm torque, the Ather 450S offers dynamic performance. At home, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in a reasonable time of 6 hours and 36 minutes. Utilizing an Ather Grid fast charger, the 450S can be rapidly charged at a speed of up to 1.5 km/min.
The enhanced Ather 450X is currently accessible with choices for either a 2.9 kWh or a 3.7 kWh battery, delivering certified ranges of 115 km and 150 km correspondingly. Accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph, the Ather 450X achieves this feat in 3.3 seconds and maintains a maximum speed of 90 kmph. The electric motor equipped within the 450X produces a peak power output of 6.4 kW along with a maximum torque of 26 Nm.
Regarding features, both the Ather 450S and 450X incorporate a 7-inch display, complemented by newly crafted switchgear. Additionally, these electric scooters are outfitted with updated switchgear that includes two new switches: "one-click reverse" and a "joystick."
Both the Ather 450S and 450X now incorporate the innovative FallSafe feature, designed to detect alterations in the scooter's speed and acceleration indicative of a potential fall. Once triggered, this feature deactivates the motor and initiates flashing indicator lights, alerting nearby individuals to provide assistance to the rider.
In addition, Ather introduces the ‘Emergency Stop Signal’ to the Indian market for the first time. This functionality activates when the rider applies the brakes at speeds exceeding 50 kmph, causing the brake lights to flash and thereby offering a visual warning to trailing riders.
Furthermore, the Ather 450S showcases a coasting regen feature that efficiently decelerates the vehicle during steady coasting, channeling the recaptured energy back into the battery. Ather asserts that this capability can potentially enhance the range by up to seven per cent, with the extent varying based on different modes.
The bookings for both the Ather 450S and 450X are now open on the official website of the company. Moreover, the delivery schedule will be executed in a phased approach, with the 450X featuring a 2.9 kWh battery set to commence deliveries by the third week of August, followed by the 450S at the end of August. The 450X variant equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery will initiate deliveries in October 2023.
