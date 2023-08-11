Battery and range

The Ather 450S is propelled by a 2.9 kWh battery, delivering an impressive IDC range of 115 km. This electric scooter achieves a swift acceleration from 0-40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 90 kmph. With a peak power output of 5.4 kW and 22 Nm torque, the Ather 450S offers dynamic performance. At home, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in a reasonable time of 6 hours and 36 minutes. Utilizing an Ather Grid fast charger, the 450S can be rapidly charged at a speed of up to 1.5 km/min.