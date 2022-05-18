Magenta ChargeGrid, the EV charging player, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, to install Ather Grid fast chargers across charging locations. These charging stations shall be managed by Magenta under the ChargeGrid platform.

With this partnership integrated charging across 2W, 3W and 4W will be provided at a single location.

Magenta ChargeGrid is currently expanding its charging network to 35-40 cities in India with the aim to set up a network of around 11000 chargers by the end of FY23. This partnership with Magenta ChargeGrid will give Ather Grid access to premium locations across Tier I, Tier II & Tier III cities and highways in India and provide wider coverage for EV customers.

These locations will also have desired electricity load availability for operations of the chargers.

Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta said, “At Magenta ChargeGrid, we strive to accelerate the EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end EV ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption. This partnership approach will not just help Ather and other OEM players to rapidly scale their network but also help them to optimize the investment required."

Nilay Chandra, VP-Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, said “We understand that the growth and expansion of reliable charging infrastructure is critical to facilitate the adoption of EVs in India. The charging infrastructure category is fast evolving, and we understand that collaboration with other charge point operators at this stage will help the industry grow at an exponential scale. Our partnership with Magenta is another step towards building this industry collaboration. It will bring increased convenience by setting up AtherGrids at hubs strategically identified by them. We will continue to lead the shaping of this industry with strategic partnerships on locations, connector standard collaborations, and working with the government on policy formulation."

Magenta ChargeGrid has formed alliances with prominent DISCOMs across the country such as BSES, BESCOM and other key discoms with the goal of establishing a stronger EV charging ecosystem.

Ather Energy has expanded its retail footprint across key cities in India and is currently present in 31 cities with 36 retail stores. Over the next three years, Ather plans to increase its annual production capacity to one million scooters from four lakhs by the end of 2022, develop new products and increase its network to 600 stores.