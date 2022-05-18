Ather partners Magenta to set up fast EV charging grids across country

Nilay Chandra, VP-Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, said “We understand that the growth and expansion of reliable charging infrastructure is critical to facilitate the adoption of EVs in India. The charging infrastructure category is fast evolving, and we understand that collaboration with other charge point operators at this stage will help the industry grow at an exponential scale. Our partnership with Magenta is another step towards building this industry collaboration. It will bring increased convenience by setting up AtherGrids at hubs strategically identified by them. We will continue to lead the shaping of this industry with strategic partnerships on locations, connector standard collaborations, and working with the government on policy formulation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}