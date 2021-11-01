To support the EV ecosystem, electric scooter manufacturer, Ather Energy , on Monday announced the launch of public fast charging infrastructure, Ather Grid 2.0. The installation of this public fast-charging network has already begun in Bangalore and Chennai, and it will soon be available across 500 cities in India. The rapid charging network is available to all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and it is free of charge until the end of December 2021.

The Ather Grid 2.0 will have the ability to support fast charging capacity, enhanced safety and bug resolution. Grid 2.0 will support over-the-air updates, allowing Ather to push new features and bug fixes to all systems on the field real-time. It is also designed to withstand environmental wear and tear.

The Ather Grid Network is now spread across 21+ cities and 215+ locations. It aims to add 500 Ather Grid locations by the end of FY22, with all new installations being Ather Grid 2.0. These public charging grids provide real-time availability of all charging locations in every city.

Nilay Chandra, VP - Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Energy said, “At Ather Energy, we have been continuously focusing on evolving and providing the best customer experience. With the introduction of Ather Grid 2.0, we will be able to fast track our ambition of setting up 500 fast-charging infrastructure by the end of this year. Our charging infrastructure will be available to all players who adopt the connector standard and we are in the advanced stages of conversation with multiple partners for the same. For us, this is the beginning of the Ather Grid network's expansion, and it is critical to make charging infrastructure convenient and easily accessible to consumers in order to boost the adoption of electric vehicles."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.