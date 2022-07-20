Ather plans to boost production tenfold

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is gearing up for a steady ramp-up of production of its scooters to attract a large number of first time EV buyers, even as it bets on a high-range flagship to participate more competitively in an increasingly crowded electric two-wheeler market.
NEW DELHI :Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is gearing up for a steady ramp-up of production of its scooters to attract a large number of first time electric vehicle (EV) buyers, even as it bets on a high-range flagship to participate more competitively in an increasingly crowded electric two-wheeler market.
The company, which is backed by Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday launched the third generation of its flagship scooter 450X with a “true range" that crosses the psychological 100 km-range barrier and is closer to the specifications brands such as Ola Electric offer on the market. Equipped with a larger battery pack, the product also comes with various technological and hardware upgrades, such as a much larger RAM, which is geared to improve user experience and lend more consistency to the product’s performance. Ather Energy is now working towards steadily expanding its production capability to more than 10 times its current levels by next year.
The two-wheeler maker is targeting a production rate of 30,000- 40,000 units a month next year, up from the current production over 3,000 scooters a month, said Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer, Ather Energy.
“We will be making 10,000 vehicles a month in time for the festive season this year. From later this month itself, we will see a significant jump in our volumes. Supply constraints have been our biggest challenge. Our sales for now will only improve by us producing more and not because of more demand. There is a momentum angle to launching this product. We expect that by next year, we’ll be in about 150 to 200 showrooms across 100 plus cities. By then, we should be doing 30,000-40,000 units a month and, at that scale, we’ll attract a lot of first-time EV buyers," Mehta said.