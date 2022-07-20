Ather plans to boost production tenfold

“We will be making 10,000 vehicles a month in time for the festive season this year. From later this month itself, we will see a significant jump in our volumes. Supply constraints have been our biggest challenge. Our sales for now will only improve by us producing more and not because of more demand. There is a momentum angle to launching this product. We expect that by next year, we’ll be in about 150 to 200 showrooms across 100 plus cities. By then, we should be doing 30,000-40,000 units a month and, at that scale, we’ll attract a lot of first-time EV buyers," Mehta said.