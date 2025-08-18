Ather Rizta, 450S electric scooters become cheaper. But, there is a catch

Ather Energy has launched a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme for its electric scooters. With this, the electric scooters from the homegrown EV startup have become more affordable for consumers. The Ather Rizta family scooter is now available at a starting price of ₹75,999 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, pricing of the 450 Series scooters from the brand now starts at ₹84,341 (ex-showroom).

The introduction of the BaaS scheme for the Ather Energy electric scooters comes on the heels of the BaaS scheme launched by Vida for its VX2 electric scooter. The BaaS scheme allows consumers to pay only the upfront cost for the scooter shell. Also, it allows consumers to opt for a flexible monthly plan for battery usage, which starts at ₹1 per km. The BaaS scheme is available in a 48-month package and with a minimum of 1,000 km monthly usage. The consumers also get free fast charging for a year at Ather’s 3,300 public charging points.

The OEM has also widened its Assured Buyback programme, which now offers up to 60 per cent of the scooter’s value after three years of ownership and up to 50 per cent after four years, depending on kilometres ridden. Additionally, Ather has also introduced an Extended Comprehensive Warranty, which covers the battery and 11 other key components - including the motor, motor controller, dashboard, and charger - for up to five years or 60,000 km. This offer is available to all AtherStack Pro customers and aims to offer better peace of mind over long-term ownership, claims the brand.