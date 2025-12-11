Ather Rizta crosses 2 lakh sales milestone. Why is it so popular among buyers?

The Indian electric scooter market, the driving force behind the Indian electric mobility, has been witnessing a rapid growth of the family focused electric scooters. While the major players in the segment started their EV journey with sporty and high performance models, lately they have focused on family oriented more practical offerings. The Ather Rizta is one of the key products in the segment that has found two lakh takers within a short span since its launch in the Indian market in April 2024. In less than two years, the EV manufacturer that has grabbed a sizeable share of the Indian electric two-wheeler market with its 450 series of electric scooters, have sold over two lakh Rizta. With this, the Ather Rizta has become the brand's fastest growing scooter as well.

Ather Energy took just six months to rake in the one lakh units for the Rizta, since the EV achieved the first one lakh milestone in May this year. The Rizta now accounts for more than 70% of the company's total sales, becoming the biggest revenue churner for Ather Energy.

If you are wondering what has been propelling the growth of the Ather Rizta, here is a quick look at the three key facts driving the growth story.

Ather Rizta: Practicality is key A key growth driver behind the popularity and demand of Ather Rizta is the practicality. The electric scooter has been designed in a manner that appeals not only young generation consumers seeking high performance, but people who just seek a value for money product for regular commuting serving the practical needs. The blend of modern features like digital display with connected features, LED lighting package, etc., with ergonomic footboard and seating, generous space have been fuelling the demand of this EV.

Ather Rizta: 3.7 kWh battery pack A high performing 3.7 kWh powering the scooter is another key growth driver for the EV. The Ather Rizta is available with two battery pack options: a 2.9 kWh pack offering range of up to 123 km and a 3.7 kWh pack with a range of up to 160 km. Both battery sizes can be chosen with the S and Z trim levels. The larger 3.7 kWh pack has a claimed true range of about 125 km, while the 2.9 kWh pack has a true range of around 100–105 km. This makes the Ather Rizta practical and value for money proposition for the consumers seeking the benefits of electric vehicle for regular commuting.

