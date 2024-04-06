Ather Energy has unveiled its latest addition to the electric scooter market, introducing the Ather Rizta. Priced competitively at ₹1.10 lakh onwards (introductory, ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the bookings for the eagerly anticipated Rizta commence at an attractive ₹999, with deliveries slated to begin in July.

Building upon the insights gained from the 450 Series, the Ather Rizta introduces a new platform and a more universally appealing design to attract a broader customer base. Its styling adopts a more conservative approach, characterized by softer lines, rounded panels, and modern features such as a mono-LED headlamp and a sleek LED taillight. Sporting 12-inch alloy wheels both front and rear, the Rizta promises a balanced and stable ride.

One of the standout features of the Ather Rizta is its generously proportioned seat, designed to comfortably accommodate two passengers. Additionally, the scooter boasts a spacious flat floorboard, ideal for storing various items, including knickknacks and even a gas cylinder.

In terms of technology, the Ather Rizta does not disappoint. It inherits several features from the advanced 450X model, including a TFT digital instrument console with touch functionality, turn-by-turn navigation, and smartphone connectivity. Equipped with the latest Ather Stack 6 technology, the Rizta also retains popular features like Park Assist and auto hill hold. Riders can choose between two distinct riding modes - SmartEco and Zip - to suit their preferences and riding conditions.

As per the company, powering the Ather Rizta is a potent PMS electric motor mounted to the frame, delivering brisk acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 80 kmph. The scooter offers multiple battery pack options, with the 2.9 kWh unit providing a commendable range of 105 km, and the larger 3.7 kWh battery pack offering an extended range of 125 km on a single charge. Notably, the Rizta's range surpasses that of its predecessor, the Ather 450X.

With telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear, the Ather Rizta promises a smooth and controlled ride. Braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum brake setup, ensuring reliable stopping power when needed.

Enthusiasts can expect to experience the Ather Rizta firsthand at the brand's experience centers soon. Positioned to compete with established players like the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro, and Bajaj Chetak, the Ather Rizta sets a new standard in the segment. Pricing for the Ather Rizta starts at ₹1.10 lakh for the base variant (S) and ranges from ₹1.24 to ₹1.44 lakh for the higher-end variants (Z) (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Ather Stack 6 updates

Ather Energy has introduced several upgrades to its Ather Stack 6 software, benefiting all customers. Notably, Coasting regen is now enabled, enhancing the overall riding experience. Over-the-air updates will be provided up to Gen 3, ensuring continued improvement and compatibility.

Furthermore, users will enjoy an enhanced dashboard display, improved GPS functionality, and increased stability on the new Ather mobile app, said the manufacturer.

In conjunction with the launch of the Ather Rizta electric scooter, 'Ride Statistics' have been revamped into engaging 'ride stories'. This feature offers customers an interactive experience, showcasing ride highlights, earning badges for achievements, and providing shareable stories for social validation.

Moreover, the Ather Rizta comes equipped with innovative features such as WhatsApp integration on the dashboard, allowing users to read messages and decline calls without removing their phones from their pockets. Additionally, customized message responses and live location sharing further enhance convenience and safety.

Additional functionalities include 'Ping my scooter', facilitating easy location identification in crowded parking areas, and integration with Alexa, offering nearly 40 voice prompts for interaction with the scooter.

Halo Smart helmet

In addition to the Rizta scooter, Ather Energy has unveiled its Halo smart helmet. Equipped with integrated speakers for music and call reception, it features noise cancellation and Bluetooth compatibility. With a battery life lasting up to a week, it's priced at ₹14,999, with an introductory offer at ₹12,999.

