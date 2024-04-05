Ather Rizta electric scooter's leaked images surface online ahead of launch: What to expect
Ather Energy prepares to launch the family electric scooter Ather Rizta on April 6th, with leaked images revealing its larger size and focus on comfort.
Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated family electric scooter, the Ather Rizta, slated for launch on April 6th. Excitement is brewing as the company has already opened pre-bookings for the Rizta, requiring just a nominal ₹999 token amount.
