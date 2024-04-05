Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated family electric scooter, the Ather Rizta, slated for launch on April 6th. Excitement is brewing as the company has already opened pre-bookings for the Rizta, requiring just a nominal ₹999 token amount.

Leaked images of the upcoming scooter have recently surfaced online, offering a sneak peek into how the Rizta will make its mark on Indian roads. Set to depart from the 450 series, the Rizta marks a significant departure in design and target audience for Ather Energy. While the 450 series catered to the younger demographic seeking speed and excitement, the Rizta is strategically positioned to appeal to families.

One striking feature evident from the leaked images is the Rizta's larger size compared to its predecessors. Ather proudly boasts that the Rizta will offer the most spacious seat in its segment, allowing ample room for riders.

Anticipating the needs of family-oriented consumers, Ather is likely to offer a host of new features with the Rizta. These could include a generous under-seat storage, advanced braking systems such as ABS or CBS, and the latest AtherStack iteration, boasting integration with Google Maps, Bluetooth connectivity, and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. A teaser released earlier showcased the Rizta's battery undergoing a rigorous 40-ft. drop test, emphasizing its durability.

CEO Tarun Mehta teased enthusiasts with a social media post hinting at the Rizta's focus on comfort and safety. He emphasized the tireless efforts of Ather's teams, who have been meticulously working on the project since 2019 to integrate industry-first features that promise to elevate the riding experience. Mehta assured consumers that the Rizta would maintain the same level of quality and reliability that Ather's products are renowned for.

As anticipation builds ahead of the April 6th launch, eager consumers await further details on the Ather Rizta.

