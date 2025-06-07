Ather Rizta vs Suzuki e Access: Specifications compared

The electric two-wheeler space in India is rapidly evolving, with a blend of innovative startups and established players bringing in their latest offerings. While companies like Ola Electric and Ather Energy have gained significant traction, traditional manufacturers such as TVS, Bajaj, Honda, and Suzuki are now stepping up their presence. Among the latest to enter the fray is the Suzuki e Access, an upcoming electric scooter that’s generating buzz ahead of its official launch..

A Growing Battlefield in urban Mobility Electric scooters have become a mainstay in urban commuting, thanks to rising fuel prices, increasing environmental awareness, and government incentives. With the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Honda Activa e, and now the Suzuki e Access, traditional OEMs are now directly challenging new-age brands like Ather Energy and Ola Electric.

One of the strongest contenders in this segment is the Ather Rizta, which has already established itself as a reliable and practical electric scooter for daily riders. As Suzuki prepares to launch the e Access, comparisons with the Ather Rizta are inevitable.

Pricing: Competitive Edge or Parity? Suzuki hasn’t yet revealed the official pricing for the e Access. However, we do know that the Ather Rizta, is currently priced between RS 1.11 lakh and ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Performance and Range Comparison Under the seat, the Suzuki e Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh battery paired with an electric motor that produces 5.49 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. The scooter claims a top speed of 71 kmph and offers a range of 95 km per charge. A full charge takes about 6 hours and 42 minutes.

The Ather Rizta, on the other hand, offers more flexibility with two battery options—2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. Its claimed range varies from 123 km to 160 km, and it boasts a higher top speed of 80 kmph, making it the stronger performer in terms of both range and speed.