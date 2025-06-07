Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Ather Rizta vs Suzuki e Access: Specifications compared

Ather Rizta vs Suzuki e Access: Specifications compared

Paarth Khatri

  • The Suzuki e Access is set to compete against Ather's Rizta, which currently leads in range and speed, offering consumers more options in urban commuting.

On paper, the Ather Rizta is a better performer than the Suzuki e Access.

The electric two-wheeler space in India is rapidly evolving, with a blend of innovative startups and established players bringing in their latest offerings. While companies like Ola Electric and Ather Energy have gained significant traction, traditional manufacturers such as TVS, Bajaj, Honda, and Suzuki are now stepping up their presence. Among the latest to enter the fray is the Suzuki e Access, an upcoming electric scooter that’s generating buzz ahead of its official launch..

A Growing Battlefield in urban Mobility

Electric scooters have become a mainstay in urban commuting, thanks to rising fuel prices, increasing environmental awareness, and government incentives. With the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Honda Activa e, and now the Suzuki e Access, traditional OEMs are now directly challenging new-age brands like Ather Energy and Ola Electric.

One of the strongest contenders in this segment is the Ather Rizta, which has already established itself as a reliable and practical electric scooter for daily riders. As Suzuki prepares to launch the e Access, comparisons with the Ather Rizta are inevitable.

(Also read: Ather Rizta crosses 1 lakh unit retail sales milestone)

Pricing: Competitive Edge or Parity?

Suzuki hasn’t yet revealed the official pricing for the e Access. However, we do know that the Ather Rizta, is currently priced between RS 1.11 lakh and 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Performance and Range Comparison

Under the seat, the Suzuki e Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh battery paired with an electric motor that produces 5.49 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. The scooter claims a top speed of 71 kmph and offers a range of 95 km per charge. A full charge takes about 6 hours and 42 minutes.

The Ather Rizta, on the other hand, offers more flexibility with two battery options—2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. Its claimed range varies from 123 km to 160 km, and it boasts a higher top speed of 80 kmph, making it the stronger performer in terms of both range and speed.

(Also read: 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched with OBD-2B compliance, new colour)

Ather Rizta vs Suzuki e Access

While the Ather Rizta clearly leads in range and top speed, the upcoming Suzuki e Access could attract buyers looking for a balance between performance, brand trust, and likely a slightly lower price tag. With established players entering the electric scooter market aggressively, customers now have more choices than ever.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paarth Khatri

Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.
