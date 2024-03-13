Ather Rizta's battery pack teased with a 40-foot drop test! Results will shock you..
Ather Energy teases details about the new Rizta electric scooter, showcasing the battery's resilience with a 40-foot drop test. Speculations arise about potential increased capacity for enhanced range, while addressing challenges of weight.
Ather Energy's much-anticipated unveiling of the new Rizta electric scooter on April 6, 2024, during the Ather Community Day is generating buzz among enthusiasts. To maintain the excitement, the company has been teasing details about the upcoming offering, with the latest reveal showcasing the robustness of the battery pack.