Ather Energy teases details about the new Rizta electric scooter, showcasing the battery's resilience with a 40-foot drop test. Speculations arise about potential increased capacity for enhanced range, while addressing challenges of weight.

Ather Energy's much-anticipated unveiling of the new Rizta electric scooter on April 6, 2024, during the Ather Community Day is generating buzz among enthusiasts. To maintain the excitement, the company has been teasing details about the upcoming offering, with the latest reveal showcasing the robustness of the battery pack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recently dropped teaser video on Ather's social media platforms, viewers were treated to a demonstration of the battery undergoing a rigorous 40-foot drop test. The footage culminated in the battery pack emerging unscathed, demonstrating its resilience to shocks encountered during rides over uneven terrain.

While specifics such as capacity and range are still under wraps, the sleek design hints at a flat battery configuration reminiscent of the Ather 450X, potentially maximizing under-seat storage space. Ather has tantalizingly promised the largest seat in its segment along with ample under-seat storage for the Rizta family e-scooter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ather offers battery packs in 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh capacities, delivering certified ranges of 111 km and 150 km, respectively. Speculation abounds regarding whether the Rizta will inherit these existing battery options or if Ather will opt for a larger capacity pack to enhance the scooter's range.

However, a larger battery pack inevitably translates to increased weight, posing a challenge for the engineering team. The community eagerly awaits to see how Ather addresses this concern and caters to the needs of the family scooter market.

Interestingly, the electric vehicle manufacturer has reportedly partnered with the stand-up comic artist Anubhav Singh Bassi as a part of its marketing campaign. He has recently shared a camouflaged iteration of the scooter on his social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As anticipation mounts, enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned for further updates as Ather gears up to unveil complete details about the Rizta early next month. The Ather Community Day promises to be an eventful affair, offering a glimpse into the future of electric mobility.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!