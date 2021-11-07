Ather to provide connectivity features available free of cost. Read details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The electric scooter manufacturer, Ather, announced that it will be making its connectivity features available free of cost for all the 450, 450 Plus and 450X customers over the next six months. Tarun Mehta, the CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy, took Twitter to announce this to the users on Diwali. The smart mobility startup is backed by Flipkart, Hero MotoCorp and Tiger Global.

"Connectivity and EVs go hand in hand: something we have believed in from day 1. With the market growing at an unprecedented pace we are opening connectivity features on ALL @atherenergy scooters free of cost for the next 6 months for our owners," tweeted Tarun.

"Connectivity and EVs go hand in hand: something we have believed in from day 1. With the market growing at an unprecedented pace we are opening connectivity features on ALL @atherenergy scooters free of cost for the next 6 months for our owners," tweeted Tarun.

Starting November 15, these features will be available for all customers.

Currently, Ather Energy offers two subscription plans at ₹400 and ₹700 each. The Connect Lite plan at ₹400 offers OTA updates and onboard navigation. The Connect Pro pack at ₹700 provides ride details, remote tracking, remote charging status and other push notifications.

He further added, “We have an ambitious plan of making the entire mobility exp hassle free with Ather Connect - stitching everything from route planning, navigation, charging, servicing, & customization. Expect several changes as we improve quality, rebuild the UI and launch several new features."