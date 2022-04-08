The electric two-wheeler market will self-correct: Ather CEO Tarun Mehta

“A well-designed battery pack should be shutting down rather than catching fire in the situation of excess external heat. If it is catching fire, it is likely that the pack’s quality is not up to the mark or because enough testing has not been done to account for all on-road scenarios. There are many reasons why an assembly or manufacturing can fail, and you can’t figure all of it out at the design stage. So, there are hundreds of tests that you have to do. If an OEM hasn’t gone through this cycle, it could lead to design, testing or manufacturing quality issues," Mehta said.