Ather’s EV buyers can get financing from HDFC and IDFC First Bank. Details

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “The demand for electric vehicles has grown exponentially over the past year and consumers are increasingly looking to join the EV revolution. At Ather Energy, we have a strong focus on understanding consumer needs and providing multiple financing options for easy transition to EV. Finance penetration at Ather has grown significantly over the past two years. We are confident that our partnership with HDFC and IDFC First banks will ensure ease of purchase for customers and will boost the confidence of EV enthusiasts to join the electric revolution. We will continue to partner with leading banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to provide lucrative financing options to our consumers"