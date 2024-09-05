Muhammad Yunus said the issue of attacks on the Hindu minorities was more political than communal

Muhammad Yunus, Nobel laureate and the chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, said Thursday that the reports of attacks on the Hindu minorities was "not communal" and the same was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chief advisor also said that the issue was "exaggerated".

Speaking with news agency PTI at his official residence in Dhaka, Muhammad Yunus said the issue of attacks on the Hindu minorities was more political than communal, while suggesting that it was a fallout of a political upheaval due to the largely-accepted perception that most Hindus supported the Awami League regime.

"These attacks are political in nature and not communal. And India is propagating these incidents in a big way. We have not said that we can't do anything; we have said that we are doing everything," the chief adviser said.

Muhammad Yunus said, “I have said this to [PM Narendra] Modi also that this is exaggerated. This issue has several dimensions. When the country went through an upheaval following the atrocities by [Sheikh] Hasina and the Awami League, those who were with them also faced attacks."

The Hindu community faced attacks on their houses and businesses in the aftermath of the student-led anti-government protests in Bangladesh following the ouster of the former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. Some temples were also allegedly vandalised in Bangladesh.

After unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India.

“Now, while beating up Awami League cadres, they had beaten up Hindus as there is a perception that Hindus in Bangladesh mean Awami League supporters. I am not saying that what has happened is right, but some people are using it as an excuse to seize property. So, there is no clear distinction between Awami League supporters and Hindus," he said.

Shortly after becoming the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus conveyed to PM Narendra Modi that Dhaka would prioritise the protection and safety of Hindus and all other minority groups.