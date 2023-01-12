Atul Mobili and Atul Energie, electric 3-wheelers unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto Limited has today announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of two electric three wheelers namely, Atul Mobili and Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi. Atul Mobili is a passenger vehicle and Atul Energie is a cargo variant with distinct looks and build quality.
Atul Mobili and Atul Energie are built with telematics and Battery Management Systems (BMS). The company has in-house developed a temperature controlled solution to enable the cooling of its AIS 156 battery pack. The battery pack is integrated with the vehicle telemetry system that provides the drivers and fleet operators with timely insights through real-time monitoring and remote visualisation for real-time diagnosis of the functioning, as per the company.
The manufacturer claims that Atul Energie is the industry’s first electric cargo three-wheeler to have a dual battery pack providing a superior range of 195 km. While the passenger variant, Atul Mobili comes with a range of 110 km. The vehicles are integrated with a motor drive from Valeo. Both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries that offer safety, helping the drivers go the distance with minimum impact on the environment owing to its zero-emission technology.
These electric vehicles are manufactured under the Make in India initiative. The new cargo and passenger variants of electric three-wheelers will be launched across the country, starting from Punjab, Gujarat and NCR. The two variants will be made available in a phase wise manner across the country in Atul Auto’s dealerships. The company has two manufacturing plants, one in Rajkot and another in Ahmedabad.
Commenting on Atul Auto’s venture into the electric space, Vijay Kedia, Director at Atul Auto said, “We at Atul Auto come with over three decades of legacy in three-wheeler manufacturing. With our new electric additions, we aim to be technology leaders and provide intelligent, data-driven last-mile connectivity. Our advanced processes and infrastructure is the backbone of our business and empowers us to create and deliver world-class products. As pioneers in the mobility sector, our mission is to introduce revolutionary products that provide superior performance with customer-centric advanced technology."
